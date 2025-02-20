Hexcel Corporation Share Price Target ‘$71.41’, now 6.0% Upside Potential

Hexcel Corporation which can be found using ticker (HXL) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $87.00 and $57.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $71.41. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $67.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $64.78 and the 200 day moving average is $63.98. The market cap for the company is 5.27B. The current share price for the company is: $64.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,589,934,715 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 40.86, revenue per share of $23.12 and a 5.23% return on assets.

Hexcel Corporation is engaged in providing advanced lightweight composites technology. The Company’s product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment is comprised of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resin systems, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment is comprised of lightweight high-strength composite structures, radio frequency/electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered core, and specialty machined honeycomb products with added functionality and thermoplastic additive manufacturing.