Hexcel Corporation Share Price Target ‘$71.41’, now 17.4% Upside Potential

Hexcel Corporation which can be found using ticker (HXL) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $87.00 and $57.00 calculating the average target share price we see $71.41. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $60.84 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 17.4%. The day 50 moving average is $64.63 and the 200 day moving average is $63.64. The market cap for the company is 4.78B. Currently the stock stands at: $58.91 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,610,050,623 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 38.25, revenue per share of $23.12 and a 5.23% return on assets.

Hexcel Corporation is engaged in providing advanced lightweight composites technology. The Company’s product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment is comprised of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resin systems, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment is comprised of lightweight high-strength composite structures, radio frequency/electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered core, and specialty machined honeycomb products with added functionality and thermoplastic additive manufacturing.