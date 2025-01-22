Hexcel Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 3.3% Upside Potential

Hexcel Corporation with ticker code (HXL) have now 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $81.00 and $60.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $68.56. Now with the previous closing price of $66.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $63.00 while the 200 day moving average is $63.86. The market cap for the company is 5.55B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $68.46 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,730,424,293 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 52.26, revenue per share of $22.70 and a 4.98% return on assets.

Hexcel Corporation is engaged in providing advanced lightweight composites technology. The Company’s product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment is comprised of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resin systems, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment is comprised of lightweight high-strength composite structures, radio frequency/electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered core, and specialty machined honeycomb products with added functionality and thermoplastic additive manufacturing.