Hexcel Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 10.3% Upside Potential

Hexcel Corporation with ticker code (HXL) now have 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $87.00 and $57.00 calculating the mean target price we have $71.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at $64.90 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and the 200 day MA is $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of 5.21B. The current share price for the company is: $64.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,744,622,928 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 40.37, revenue per share of $22.70 and a 4.98% return on assets.

Hexcel Corporation is engaged in providing advanced lightweight composites technology. The Company’s product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment is comprised of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resin systems, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment is comprised of lightweight high-strength composite structures, radio frequency/electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered core, and specialty machined honeycomb products with added functionality and thermoplastic additive manufacturing.