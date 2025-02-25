Hexcel Corporation Share Price Target ‘$71.41’, now 14.4% Upside Potential

Hexcel Corporation with ticker code (HXL) now have 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $87.00 and $57.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $71.41. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $62.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $64.79 and the 200 day MA is $63.89. The market capitalization for the company is 5.06B. The stock price is currently at: $62.33 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,785,492,522 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 39.2, revenue per share of $23.12 and a 5.23% return on assets.

Hexcel Corporation is engaged in providing advanced lightweight composites technology. The Company’s product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment is comprised of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resin systems, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment is comprised of lightweight high-strength composite structures, radio frequency/electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered core, and specialty machined honeycomb products with added functionality and thermoplastic additive manufacturing.