Hexcel Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 1.8% Upside Potential

Hexcel Corporation which can be found using ticker (HXL) now have 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $81.00 and $60.00 with the average target price sitting at $68.56. Now with the previous closing price of $67.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to $63.89. The market capitalization for the company is 5.41B. The current share price for the company is: $66.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,507,649,183 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 51.01, revenue per share of $22.70 and a 4.98% return on assets.

Hexcel Corporation is engaged in providing advanced lightweight composites technology. The Company’s product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment is comprised of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resin systems, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment is comprised of lightweight high-strength composite structures, radio frequency/electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered core, and specialty machined honeycomb products with added functionality and thermoplastic additive manufacturing.