Hexcel Corporation Share Price Target ‘$68.56’, now 7.3% Upside Potential

Hexcel Corporation with ticker code (HXL) have now 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $81.00 and $60.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $68.56. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $63.90 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 7.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $62.10 while the 200 day moving average is $64.09. The company has a market cap of 5.22B. Currently the stock stands at: $64.48 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,604,217,899 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 49.22, revenue per share of $22.70 and a 4.98% return on assets.

Hexcel Corporation is engaged in providing advanced lightweight composites technology. The Company’s product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment is comprised of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resin systems, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment is comprised of lightweight high-strength composite structures, radio frequency/electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered core, and specialty machined honeycomb products with added functionality and thermoplastic additive manufacturing.