Hexcel Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 9.8% Upside Potential

Hexcel Corporation with ticker code (HXL) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $78.00 and $60.00 with the average target price sitting at $68.89. Now with the previous closing price of $62.72 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 9.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $61.35 while the 200 day moving average is $65.17. The market cap for the company is 5.07B. Currently the stock stands at: $62.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,564,776,272 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 47.75, revenue per share of $22.70 and a 4.98% return on assets.

Hexcel Corporation is engaged in providing advanced lightweight composites technology. The Company’s product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment is comprised of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resin systems, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment is comprised of lightweight high-strength composite structures, radio frequency/electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered core, and specialty machined honeycomb products with added functionality and thermoplastic additive manufacturing.