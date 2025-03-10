Hercules Site Services appoints Jacques Kriel as Business Development Director

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC), a leading technology enabled labour supply group for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors, has announced the appointment of Jacques Kriel as Business Development Director (non-Board) to grow Hercules’ core Labour Supply business.

Jacques brings a wealth of experience in business development, infrastructure delivery and strategic growth across the civil engineering and construction industries. With a proven track record in expanding market presence and fostering strong industry partnerships, Jacques’ expertise will play a crucial role in driving Hercules’ continued growth and expansion.

Jacques will be responsible for leading the Company’s business development strategy, identifying new opportunities and strengthening Hercules’ position within key infrastructure sectors, including rail, highways, utilities, nuclear and power & energy. Jacques, who will work closely with Hercules’ CEO Brusk Korkmaz, has previously held managerial roles at major construction and labour supply companies.

As part of his remuneration package, Jacques has been granted options over 300,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an exercise price of 47.5p (the “Options”). The Options vest on 2 February 2027 and expire on 2 February 2029.

Commenting on the appointment, Brusk Korkmaz, CEO of Hercules Site Services, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jacques to the Hercules leadership team. His extensive experience in business development and deep understanding of the infrastructure sector makes him an excellent addition to the Company. “As the UK carries out substantial construction and infrastructure upgrades within the nuclear, power and energy distribution, aviation, water, and rail sectors, Jacques joins as at an important time for Hercules. “We are laser-focused on growth in our core sectors and look forward to Jacques’ contribution to this team effort as we continue to expand and deliver value for our shareholders and clients.”

