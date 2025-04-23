Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Hercules Site Services aligns growth with green initiatives

Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services is not just expanding its footprint in the UK’s infrastructure sector; it’s also planting the seeds for a sustainable future. Their recent extension of the ‘Boots 2 Roots’ tree-planting programme underscores a commitment to environmental stewardship that complements their robust business growth.

The ‘Boots 2 Roots’ initiative pledges to plant a new tree in the UK for every hire made on a project that Hercules supports. This programme recently saw the planting of 20 fruit trees at the Winthorpe Community Garden in Newark, enhancing local green spaces and contributing to community well-being. These trees, donated by Hercules’ client Skanska, are expected to absorb approximately 25kg of CO₂ annually once mature, illustrating a tangible impact on carbon reduction.

Brusk Korkmaz, CEO of Hercules Site Services, emphasised the company’s dedication to community and environmental care, stating, “We’re committed to being a company that cares for communities and the environment, so we’re pleased to play our part with this fantastic initiative.”

This environmental focus is part of Hercules’ broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which includes initiatives like tree planting at Ockwells Park adjacent to the M4, reconnecting existing ancient woodlands to form a wildlife corridor of almost 23km along the motorway’s northern edge.

Financially, Hercules has demonstrated significant growth, with a reported 51% increase in revenue year-on-year, reaching £49.5 million for the year ending 30 September 2022. Their diversified services in labour supply, civil projects, and specialist plant services have positioned them as a key player in the UK’s infrastructure development.

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Research

UK Equity Research Reports Latest: ARCM, AVAP, DRX, FRG, HERC, RECI

These latest equity research reports provide valuable insights into the performance and prospects of key UK-listed companies.

Hercules Site Services appoints Jacques Kriel as Business Development Director

Hercules Site Services appoints Jacques Kriel as Business Development Director to boost growth in the UK infrastructure and construction sectors.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Strengthens Growth Prospects Following Strategic Divestment – Equity Development

Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services divests Suction Excavator business, significantly reducing debt levels

Hercules Site Services divests Suction Excavator business for £2.4m, reducing debt by £9m and boosting focus on high-growth UK infrastructure sectors.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services: Record 2024 results and ambitious plans for 2025 (LON:HERC)

Hercules Site Services plc discusses a record-breaking 2024 with over £100 million in revenue and unveils promising plans for investors in 2025.

Hercules Site Services Smashes Records and Signals Bold Plans for 2025 Growth (Video)

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC) reports record-breaking FY 2024 results, with robust growth in revenue and profitability despite strategic divestments.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.