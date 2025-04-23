Hercules Site Services aligns growth with green initiatives

Hercules Site Services is not just expanding its footprint in the UK’s infrastructure sector; it’s also planting the seeds for a sustainable future. Their recent extension of the ‘Boots 2 Roots’ tree-planting programme underscores a commitment to environmental stewardship that complements their robust business growth.

The ‘Boots 2 Roots’ initiative pledges to plant a new tree in the UK for every hire made on a project that Hercules supports. This programme recently saw the planting of 20 fruit trees at the Winthorpe Community Garden in Newark, enhancing local green spaces and contributing to community well-being. These trees, donated by Hercules’ client Skanska, are expected to absorb approximately 25kg of CO₂ annually once mature, illustrating a tangible impact on carbon reduction.

Brusk Korkmaz, CEO of Hercules Site Services, emphasised the company’s dedication to community and environmental care, stating, “We’re committed to being a company that cares for communities and the environment, so we’re pleased to play our part with this fantastic initiative.”

This environmental focus is part of Hercules’ broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which includes initiatives like tree planting at Ockwells Park adjacent to the M4, reconnecting existing ancient woodlands to form a wildlife corridor of almost 23km along the motorway’s northern edge.

Financially, Hercules has demonstrated significant growth, with a reported 51% increase in revenue year-on-year, reaching £49.5 million for the year ending 30 September 2022. Their diversified services in labour supply, civil projects, and specialist plant services have positioned them as a key player in the UK’s infrastructure development.

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.