Hercules Construction Academy powers growth in UK construction

Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services is making significant strides in addressing the UK’s construction skills shortage through its innovative initiatives. The recent visit by Jodie Gosling, MP for Nuneaton, to the Hercules Construction Academy in Nuneaton underscores the company’s commitment to workforce development and its potential for substantial growth.

In its inaugural year, the Hercules Construction Academy successfully trained over 1,100 individuals, equipping them with essential skills for the construction industry. This achievement aligns with the Construction Industry Training Board’s projection that the UK will require 250,000 new workers by 2028. The academy’s efforts not only address this impending demand but also position Hercules as a pivotal player in the sector’s future.

During her visit, MP Jodie Gosling praised the academy’s state-of-the-art facilities and its dedication to intensive skills training. She highlighted Hercules’ proactive approach in supporting local residents, particularly those not currently in employment, education, or training, facilitating their transition into well-paid and fulfilling roles. This community-centric strategy enhances the company’s reputation and fosters goodwill, potentially leading to increased partnerships and projects.

Brusk Korkmaz, CEO of Hercules Site Services, emphasized the company’s commitment to addressing the national skills shortage. He noted that the Nuneaton academy serves as a platform to upskill and cross-skill workers, introducing new talent to the industry. This focus on adaptability is crucial as construction roles evolve in the digital age, ensuring Hercules remains at the forefront of industry advancements.

Hercules’ comprehensive service offerings further bolster its market position. Beyond labour supply, the company provides civil engineering projects, site security, white-collar recruitment, health screening, and training services. This diversified portfolio caters to various sectors, including general civils, highways, utilities, power and energy, and railways, showcasing Hercules’ versatility and capacity to undertake multifaceted projects.

Innovation is a cornerstone of Hercules’ operations. The company has developed award-winning apps like Construction Jobs and One Team, streamlining recruitment and onboarding processes. These digital solutions not only enhance operational efficiency but also attract a tech-savvy workforce, aligning with modern industry trends.

Financially, Hercules demonstrates robust performance. The company reported a 28% increase in revenue from continuing operations, reaching £101.9 million, and a 34% growth in adjusted EBITDA at £4.7 million. These figures reflect Hercules’ strategic growth initiatives and effective management, indicating a promising trajectory for investors.

The company’s proactive approach to corporate social responsibility is evident through its engagement with the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme and partnerships with organizations like BuildForce and Project RECCE. By facilitating career pathways for former armed forces members, Hercules enriches its talent pool and underscores its commitment to social impact.

Hercules’ emphasis on safety, health, environment, and quality further distinguishes it in the industry. The integration of initiatives like the Mobile Health Screening Trailer demonstrates a holistic approach to employee well-being, enhancing productivity and job satisfaction.

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

