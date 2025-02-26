Hammerson Plc declares final cash dividend of 8.07 pence

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has announced a final cash dividend of 8.07 pence per ordinary share for the period ended 31 December 2024, subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company at the 2025 Annual General Meeting The Final 2024 Dividend will be paid as a non-Property Income Distribution, and treated as an ordinary UK company dividend.

The Company will not be offering a scrip dividend alternative but, for shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of Shares, the Dividend Reinvestment Plan will be available. The terms and conditions of the DRIP for UK shareholders can be found at www.signalshares.com. Shareholders registered on the South African Branch Register should contact their Central Securities Depository Participant or Broker for further information.

The expected timetable for the payment of the Final 2024 Dividend is set out below.

Expected Timetable of Events

2025 1. Currency conversion date (Sterling/Rand) Monday, 14 April 2. Currency conversion announcement released by 10.00 am (UK Time) / 11.00 am (SA time) Tuesday, 15 April 3. Last day to effect removal of shares between the United Kingdom (“UK“) and South African (“SA“) Registers Tuesday, 22 April 4. Last day to trade on the JSE to qualify for the dividend Tuesday, 22 April 5. Shares become “ex-dividend” on the JSE at the commencement of trading Wednesday, 23 April 6. Last day to trade on the LSE and on Euronext Dublin to qualify for the dividend Wednesday, 23 April 7. Shares become “ex-dividend” on the LSE and on Euronext Dublin at the commencement of trading Thursday, 24 April 8. Dividend record date (applicable to both the UK principal register and the SA branch register) Friday, 25 April 9. Date on which removal of shares between the UK and SA registers becomes permissible Tuesday, 29 April 10. Last date to trade for SA Shareholders to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM Thursday, 8 May 11. Last day for receipt of DRIP mandates by CSDPs and SA Transfer Secretaries Monday, 12 May 12. Last day for receipt of DRIP elections by UK Registrars Monday, 12 May 13. Record date for UK and SA Shareholders to participate in and vote at the AGM Tuesday, 13 May 14. Attending, voting or appointment of proxy deadline Tuesday, 13 May 15. Annual General Meeting, 9.00 am (UK Time) / 10.00 am (SA time) Thursday, 15 May 16. Dividend Payment Date (UK, ROI and SA) Tuesday, 3 June 17. DRIP purchases settlement date UK and ROI (subject to market conditions and the purchase of shares in the open market) Thursday, 5 June 18. DRIP purchases settlement date SA (subject to market conditions and the purchase of shares in the open market) Wednesday, 18 June 19. Results of Dividend Reinvestment Plan announcement released Wednesday, 18 June

Notes:

1. The removal of shares to and from the UK principal register and the SA branch register will not be permitted between Wednesday, 23 April 2025 to Friday, 25 April 2025, both dates inclusive.

2. Shareholders registered on the SA branch register should note that, in accordance with the requirements of Strate, no dematerialisation or rematerialisation of shares will be possible from Wednesday, 23 April 2025 to Friday, 25 April 2025, both dates inclusive.

3. The final dividend should be regarded as a ‘foreign dividend’ for SA income tax and dividends tax purposes and the funds will be paid from the United Kingdom. Any shareholder who is in any doubt as to their tax position should seek independent professional advice.

4. Shareholders registered on the SA branch register will be paid in SA Rand.

5. Those shareholders who hold their shares on the UK principal register and already participate in the DRIP need not complete a DRIP mandate form for each dividend as such forms provide an ongoing authority to participate in the DRIP until cancelled in writing or online at www.signalshares.com. If you are unsure whether you have submitted a DRIP election you can check your account online at: www.signalshares.com. Alternatively, you can contact the UK Registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets (formerly Link Group), by email at [email protected] or by phone on 0371 664 0381 or +44 (0) 371 664 0381 from overseas. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls from outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 9:00 am and 5:30 pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

6. Shareholders on the UK principal register who wish to participate in the DRIP should complete an application form online at: www.signalshares.com.

7. Shareholders registered on the SA branch register who hold their shares through the Strate system and who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their CSDP.

8. DRIP terms and conditions for SA shareholders can be found on the Company’s website at www.hammerson.com.

9. As at 26 February 2025, the Company had a total of 490,818,902 ordinary shares in issue, with 1,300,825 of those ordinary shares held in Treasury.

10. The dates above are subject to change. Any changes made will be communicated as soon as practicably possible.

11. Payment of the Final 2024 Dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting.

12. The Board retains the discretion to withdraw or modify the terms of the Final 2024 Dividend at any time, because there are certain situations in which the Board may decide that it is no longer appropriate to pay the Final 2024 Dividend, or it may not be permissible for the Company to do so.