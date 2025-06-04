Follow us on:

Hammerson Plc CEO Rita-Rose Gagné to retire in 2026

Hammerson Plc

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has announced that Rita-Rose Gagné has informed the Board of her intention to step down and retire from her position as Chief Executive Officer of Hammerson in 2026.

She will remain with the business for the next 12-months, bringing continuity while a successor is identified. This timeframe will also allow for a full handover and orderly transfer of her responsibilities. The Board and Rita-Rose are committed to facilitating a smooth transition and to ensuring that the delivery of Hammerson’s growth strategy and operations continue at pace and without disruption.

Robert Noel, Chair of Hammerson, said, “On behalf of the Board and the Hammerson team I would like to thank Rita-Rose for her outstanding leadership and immense contribution to the business since November 2020.

During this time, she has driven a substantial turnaround, transforming and strengthening Hammerson into the largest UK-listed, pure-play owner and manager of prime retail and leisure anchored city destinations. The Company is now well positioned to continue to deliver growth and value creation.”

Rita-Rose Gagné, Chief Executive Officer of Hammerson, said, “In 2026 I will have been with Hammerson for an incredible five years, during which time I have been privileged to work with our talented teams to transform our culture, balance sheet and portfolio, returning the business to growth.

We are successfully executing a clear growth strategy and have tremendous momentum for sustainable long-term value creation. With the business in great shape, a strong team, and significant opportunities ahead, it is an exciting time for Hammerson and the right time for me to pass on the baton.”

In light of this announcement, the Board will commence a formal and thorough recruitment process for Rita-Rose’s successor and further updates will be given in due course, including the date on which Rita-Rose will step down from the Board. There is no further information to be declared in accordance with LR 6.4.6.

The remuneration arrangements in relation to Rita-Rose’s departure from the Company, which will be consistent with the Company’s Remuneration Policy, will be disclosed on the Company’s website at the appropriate time in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006.

