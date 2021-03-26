Twitter
Halma appoints Dharmash Mistry as an independent non-executive Director

Board appointment

Halma plc (LON:HLMA), the FTSE 100 global group of life-saving technology companies, has announced the appointment of Dharmash Mistry as an independent non-executive Director, effective 1 April 2021. Dharmash will also be a member of Halma’s Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Dharmash brings a wealth of experience as a venture capitalist, entrepreneur and non-executive director. He has extensive experience spanning management of digital assets, digital marketing, evaluating digital business models and driving digital transformation. Dharmash’s venture capital roles have seen him leading investments in disruptive technology companies and early stage ventures.

His earlier executive career included roles with Procter & Gamble, Boston Consulting Group and Emap plc. Subsequently, he has been a Partner at venture capital firms Balderton and Lakestar. Dharmash has also had a diverse portfolio career acting as a non-executive director at Dixons Retail plc, Hargreaves Lansdown plc and, currently, non-executive director at the BBC, British Business Bank and is Chair of blow LTD.

Paul Walker, Chair, commented:      

“I am delighted that Dharmash has agreed to join the Halma Board. Dharmash brings in-depth knowledge and experience of digitalisation and developing new business models which will undoubtedly be of great value to Halma.”

