Haleon Plc Q1 2025: £2.85bn revenue, 3.5% organic growth

Haleon plc (LON:HLN) has announced its Q1 trading statement for the year ending 31 December 2025 is available
Presentation for analysts and shareholders
A short presentation followed by Q&A will be hosted by Dawn Allen, Chief Financial Officer at 8:30am BST (9:30am CEST) on 30 April 2025, which can be accessed at www.haleon.com/investors.
For analysts and shareholders wishing to ask questions on the Q&A call, please use the dial-in details below which will have a Q&A facility:
|UK:
|+44 800 358 1035
|US:
|+1 855 979 6654
|All other:
|+44 203 936 2999
|Passcode:
|181477
An archived webcast of the Q&A call will be available later on the day of the results and can be accessed at www.haleon.com/investors.