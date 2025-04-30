Follow us on:

Haleon Plc Q1 2025: £2.85bn revenue, 3.5% organic growth

Haleon plc

Haleon plc (LON:HLN) has announced its Q1 trading statement for the year ending 31 December 2025 is available

HaleonDownload

Presentation for analysts and shareholders

A short presentation followed by Q&A will be hosted by Dawn Allen, Chief Financial Officer at 8:30am BST (9:30am CEST) on 30 April 2025, which can be accessed at www.haleon.com/investors.     

For analysts and shareholders wishing to ask questions on the Q&A call, please use the dial-in details below which will have a Q&A facility:

UK:+44 800 358 1035   
US:+1 855 979 6654
All other:+44 203 936 2999
Passcode:181477

An archived webcast of the Q&A call will be available later on the day of the results and can be accessed at www.haleon.com/investors.

