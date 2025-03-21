Haleon Plc publishes 2024 Annual Report

Haleon plc (LON:HLN) has published its Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The Annual Report is publicly available on the Company’s website at http://www.haleon.com/investors/annual-report-2024.

In compliance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Annual Report, as submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, contains regulated information in unedited full text and is available on the Company’s website as noted above.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report, including the complete audited financial statements of the Company. Requests should be directed to: Company Secretariat, Haleon plc, Building 5, First Floor, The Heights, Weybridge, KT13 0NY, United Kingdom or to [email protected].

The Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will take place on 28 May 2025. The Notice of AGM will be published and distributed to shareholders in due course.