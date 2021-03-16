Guild Esports Fortnite players win first major European Championship

Guild Esports plc (LON:GILD), a global team organisation and lifestyle brand, has today announced that it has won its first major trophy after its four Fortnite pro-players achieved first, second and eighth positions in the prestigious Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) European Grand Finals on 13-14 March 2021.

Guild Esports’ Henrik Mclean (‘Hen’) won first place as part of a three-man squad; Nikolaj Andreas Frøslev (‘Flikk’) and Anas El-Abd (‘Anas’) came second as members of another trio; and Tai Starčič (‘TaySon’) secured eighth place.

The final standing meant all four members of Guild’s Fortnite roster finished in the top ten which enabled Guild Esports to clinch its first European trophy. The combined winnings of the four players came to $260,000.

The results have cemented Guild Esports at the top of the European Fortnite Power Rankings where it has held this position for the last two months. Hen, Flikk, and Anas have subsequently auto-qualified for next season’s European Grand Finals.

Guild Esports is also pleased to announce that its Valorant roster has secured one of the six spots in the finals of the Valorant Masters EU Tournament taking place on 21 March 2021 after winning their elimination match last weekend. They will be contesting a total prize pool of $150,000.