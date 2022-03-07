Guild Esports wins fifth major trophy

Guild Esports plc (LON:GILD; OTCQB: GULDF), a global team organisation and lifestyle brand, has announced that it has won its fifth major trophy after its Fortnite pro-player, Henrik Mclean (‘Hen’), achieved first place in the prestigious Fortnite Champion Series (‘FNCS’) EU Final on 6 March 2022, taking home half of the tournament’s $300,000 top prize.

Guild Esports’ Jannis Matwin (‘JannisZ’), Lennard Sill (“Rezon ay”) and Anas El-Abd (‘Anas’) rounded off the impressive showing by Guild, finishing in 4th, 7th and 8th place respectively.

The victory has cemented Guild as having the number 1 ranking spot in Europe and earned Guild’s pro-players a total of $260,000 in prize money from the event.