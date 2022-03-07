Twitter
Guild Esports wins fifth major trophy

Guild Esports - Fortnite

Guild Esports plc (LON:GILD; OTCQB: GULDF), a global team organisation and lifestyle brand, has announced that it has won its fifth major trophy after its Fortnite pro-player, Henrik Mclean (‘Hen’), achieved first place in the prestigious Fortnite Champion Series (‘FNCS’) EU Final on 6 March 2022, taking home half of the tournament’s $300,000 top prize.

Guild Esports’ Jannis Matwin (‘JannisZ’), Lennard Sill (“Rezon ay”) and Anas El-Abd (‘Anas’) rounded off the impressive showing by Guild, finishing in 4th, 7th and 8th place respectively.

The victory has cemented Guild as having the number 1 ranking spot in Europe and earned Guild’s pro-players a total of $260,000 in prize money from the event.

Kal Hourd, Chief Executive of Guild Esports, said: “We are incredibly proud to have the top Fortnite roster in Europe. Winning trophies and generating media value is exactly what our brand partners expect. We are building this business the right way and I remain confident in securing significant partnership revenue in 2022.” 

