Guild Esports sign two-year gaming chair sponsorship with Razer

Guild / Razer

Guild Esports plc (LON:GILD; OTCQB: GULDF), a global teams organisation and lifestyle brand, has welcome Razer as the Company’s Official Gaming Chair Partner with the signing of a two-year global sponsorship deal.

The total contract value, which is confidential, is 80% payable in cash over two years and the balance is payable as value in kind, for which Razer will be providing state-of-the-art gaming chairs for Guild’s professional players and content creators globally, along with gaming chairs for the Guild Academy and Guild’s headquarters, which will open in London’s Shoreditch later this year.

Effective from today, the deal grants Razer marketing rights and exposure across Guild’s facilities including its planned 9,831 sq ft HQ, as well as the Company’s social and digital content featuring its professional players and content creators.

Guild and Razer are both committed to high quality esports entertainment and supporting esports communities. Razer is behind one of the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystems of hardware, software and services and created the widely-followed global tournament series, Razer Invitational, making it a strong partner for Guild.

Kal Hourd, Guild Esports Chief Executive, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Razer, a leading brand that has built a global audience and has been a staple in the esports community for many years. With a shared vision of growth and providing value to our community, we very much look forward to our partnership with Razer.

“This is the fifth brand to sign with Guild, and this demonstrates the quality of partners we continue to attract because of our fan-focussed strategy, team performances and relationship with a fast-growing, young, and passionate audience.”

Flo Gutierrez, Global Esports Director at Razer, said: “Guild has established a strong presence in the esports world with great teams and a distinctive audience. Together, we are going all out in ensuring fun-packed and memorable experiences to gamers and esports followers alike.

“With our ergonomic chairs, we’ve literally got Guild’s back in achieving greater success, as well as further strengthening our brand among Guild’s growing international fanbase.”

