Gresham House Strategic announces interim dividend increase of 20%

Dividend

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) have announced an interim dividend of 12.1p per share to shareholders (payable on 6 January 2021 to shareholders on the register on 11 December 2020, with the corresponding ex-dividend date being 10 December 2020), an increase of c. 20% on prior year interim dividend. As explained in the robust recent Interim results, this increase signifies our confidence in the SPE strategy, the portfolio and its ability to produce sustainable outperformance. It is the Board’s expectation that the final dividend will also increase by not less than 20%.

To learn more about Gresham House Strategic you might enjoy watching this video with MD Richard Staveley discussing the performance:

Gresham House Strategic Solid 15.1% total NAV return despite covid and brexit (Interview)

Gresham House Strategic plc

Gresham House Strategic plc

