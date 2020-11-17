Gresham House Strategic Solid 15.1% total NAV return despite covid and brexit (Interview)

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) Managing Director of Strategic Public Equity Richard Staveley joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the period ended 30th September 2020. Richard explains how GHS has performed during the period, changes made to the portfolio, other changes and with news that news Pfizers claim of a vaccine which is 90% effective and in the final stages of testing Richard shares his thoughts on the knock on effect to markets.

Gresham House Strategic invests in UK smaller public companies, applying private equity techniques and due diligence alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio focused in 10-15 companies..

The Investment Manager, Gresham House Asset Management Ltd, aims for a high level of engagement with investee company stakeholders, including management, shareholders, customers, suppliers and competitors, with the aim of identifying market pricing inefficiencies and supporting a clear equity value creation plan and targeting above market returns over the longer term.