Gresham House Strategic deliver another strong performance outperforming its benchmarks (Interview)

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) Fund Manager Richard Staveley joins DirectorsTalk in this Video interview to discuss fund performance over H1. Richard provides more detail on performance and returns versus the sector, how ‘Strategic Public Equity’ style and approach to investment has been affected by the ongoing uncertainty in the current economic climate, thoughts on the current climate and new investments and realisations in the period.

Gresham House Strategic is an independent, AIM-quoted investment company that invests primarily in smaller UK public companies. The team applies private equity techniques, constructive engagement and due diligence alongside a long-term value investment strategic equity investment philosophy.

