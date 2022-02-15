Goodbody supports NHS health crusade with cholesterol tests

The NHS has announced that it has launched a new lifesaving campaign to encourage people to dial 999 when they are having early signs of a heart attack. With backers from One Foot in the Grave, Richard Wilson and Sky Sports presenter ‘Tubes’ the idea is to target certain myths around heart attacks and to highlight some of the more lesser known symptoms.

A TV advert will run from 14th February to 31st March 2022 showing a person experiencing some of the common early symptoms of a heart attack – sweating, uneasiness and chest tightness.

Marc Howells, CEO, Goodbody Health (AQSE:GDBY) told DirectorsTalk Interviews “At Goodbody we fully support the lifesaving campaign launched by the NHS on how to tackle heart attacks. The NHS have estimated 1.1 million people alive in England today who have survived a heart attack and they continue to support people to look after their heart health. We can all help by knowing what signs to look for and take action, but by understanding more about our own health, and what we can do to improve this for ourselves and our loved ones, can help alleviate the pressure held on the NHS. One of the factors to maintaining a healthy heart is your cholesterol levels. Within Goodbody Clinics we offer cholesterol level testing with results given there and then in-clinic to offer reassurance and give the knowledge to help maintain your own health. There is a real need for us to all to take control of our health and gain the knowledge to support the fantastic resources, albeit over stretched resources, given by the NHS.”

The Goodbody Health Group Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the Aquis Stock Exchange – Growth Market (AQSE) Apex segment, OTC Pink, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), providing current and prospective shareholders with multiple platforms in which to buy and sell Goodbody Health Group Inc. stock under the EPIC codes: CSE: GDBY / AQSE: GDBY / FRA: 484 / OTC: SCNNF. Retail customers can trade via online brokers AJ Bell, Jarvis Investment Management, Interactive Investor and The Share Centre, alongside the extensive range of telephone broking service providers.