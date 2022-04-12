Goodbody Health: Type 2 diabetes blood test provides early diagnosis

The NHS has launched a Diabetes Prevention Programme which has avoided thousands of people being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Early intervention is the key. The programme identifies people at risk of developing the condition and gives them a nine-month plan to change their lifestyles. They are supported by digital technology to monitor their progress, peer groups and health coaches.

Researchers at the University of Manchester found that the programme resulted in 18,000 fewer people in England being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes between 2018 and 2019 — a 7% reduction. When you consider that the NHS spends about 10 per cent of its annual budget on treating Diabetes, the programme funds itself by avoiding future treatment costs.

Marc Howells, CEO of Goodbody Health, commented: “This NHS initiative is a tremendous example of how important early intervention is to delay or prevent entirely many type 2 diabetes cases. It’s a timely reminder that everyone should get checked now for diabetes so they can stop the disease early if needs be before it gets too serious. Goodbody Health offers rapid finger-prick blood tests for either Diabetes or Cholesterol in our Goodbody clinics, with results provided in minutes. We use laboratory-standard NHS-approved Abbott machines. The Diabetes test checks whether you are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes or have it already. The Cholesterol test checks what your levels of good and bad cholesterol are. These are part of a suite of over 30 blood and PCR tests for at home or in-clinic testing. We believe that affordable blood testing should be available to everybody.”

