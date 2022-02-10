Goodbody Health to help prevent type 2 diabetes through blood glucose level checks

Prediabetes is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than usual, but not high enough yet for a type 2 diabetes diagnosis.



According to Diabetes UK, at the moment 13.6 million people are at increased risk of type 2 diabetes in the UK. If you don’t have it yet, and with the right support, up to 50% of cases of type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed.



An HbA1c test is a simple blood test that measures your average blood sugar levels over the previous 2-3 months and help identify whether you are prediabetic or at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

DirectorsTalk caught up with Goodbody Health CEO Marc Howells to ask how easy it is to get tested: “It’s a real concern that with all the wonders of modern medicine, there’s no cure for type 2 diabetes, and it has sadly coined the moniker ‘silent killer’. However, this condition doesn’t have to go unnoticed. You can detect diabetes or if you are prediabetic, with a simple blood test of your blood sugar levels. It is then possible for some people to reverse it and, at the very least, make changes to their lifestyle to reach and hold normal blood sugar levels without the need for medication.” Marc added, “Goodbody work with a network of pharmacists to provide private blood tests and other screening services. We provide our partners with all the diagnostic equipment, training and ongoing support for finger prick blood extraction and the analysis of those results. For some of the tests, we facilitate rapid on-site testing where the results are delivered in minutes. Regular testing enables people to manage their health and lessen the worry associated with conditions such as diabetes”.

