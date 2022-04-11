Goodbody Health subsidiary granted Home Office controlled drugs licence

Goodbody Health Inc. (AQSE:GDBY) has announced that its subsidiary, PhytoVista Laboratories, has been granted a controlled drugs licence that allows the company to handle up to Schedule 1 Controlled Drugs. This comes as the UK authorities look to the regulation of the UK consumer cannabinoid product testing infrastructure ahead of wider compliance within the industry.

The FSA have released the list of products associated with a credible Novel Food application and we expect the industry to continue to move to a fully regulated market that the Consumer can trust.

PhytoVista is one of a small number of laboratories accredited by the UK National Accreditation Service (UKAS) with extended provisions to carry out these specialist activities.