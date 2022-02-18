Goodbody Health opens first clinic in Canada

Goodbody Health Inc. (AQSE:GDBY) has today announced that, following its successful rollout of Goodbody testing clinics in the UK, which undertake Blood and Covid PCR testing, it has signed the lease for its first clinic premises in Vancouver, Canada. The clinic is situated in the Burrard Health Centre – a nine storey health-care oriented office building positioned directly across from St. Paul’s Hospital. The building is home to numerous doctors, therapists, medical practitioners and other personal service professionals alike and so it is considered an ideal location for the Company to research future opportunities in Canada and roll out the clinic success of the UK.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said: “I am delighted to have taken Goodbody clinics across the Atlantic to Canada. I am sure the success Goodbody clinics have had to date in the UK will continue in Canada as well.”

Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE: GDBY / AQSE: GDBY / FRA: 484 / OTC: SCNNF) are a wellness company, focusing on the Health and Wellness of customers through the local community by the introduction and use of cutting edge diagnostic equipment.

Disrupting the ‘old model’ of courier to laboratory style testing.