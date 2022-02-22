Goodbody Health move up tier to OTCQB market

Goodbody Health Inc. (AQSE:GDBY / OTC:GDBYF) has today announced that it has moved up a tier from the over the counter market (“OTC”) pink market to the OTCQB market. Goodbody Health welcomes the increased compliance and scrutiny, demonstrating the strong governance of the group and allowing it to be more visible to larger investors.

As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. It gives companies the flexibility to control reporting costs and complexity, while still providing investors with a premium market for their securities. The OTCQB platform enables companies to provide current public information that investors need to analyze, value and trade a security, with convenient trading through an investors preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure.