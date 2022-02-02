Goodbody Health aligned with NICE innovation agenda

The Board of The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), provided an update on 20 January 2022 on how it plans to evaluate promising new health technologies and making patient access fairer.

Marc Howells, CEO of Goodbody Health commented:

“I wholeheartedly welcome NICE’s thorough review. It’s especially pleasing to see the importance they are placing on ‘devices, diagnostics and digital technologies’ as part of their review and looking to identify digital technologies that offer the greatest potential to improve health and wellbeing.

NICE plays a pivotal role in setting standards and fostering innovation in the wider healthcare ecosystem. In many respects, Goodbody Health and NICE have similar underlying ambitions in this area: we both want to offer patients earlier access to valuable new innovative treatments; decision-making flexibility when appropriate; and improved ability to embrace new data sources.

Goodbody Health is constantly looking for new accredited best-in-class technology to provide the most relevant solutions for our customers. We are delivering that now through our community-based solutions to help those looking for private blood tests and other wellness products.”