Golden Matrix taps BetConstruct to power global game expansion

Golden Matrix announced a strategic partnership between its iGaming division, Expanse Studios, and BetConstruct, a globally recognised iGaming aggregator and technology provider. This alliance enables the distribution of Expanse Studios’ portfolio of over 55 proprietary games through BetConstruct’s extensive B2B aggregation network. The collaboration significantly broadens Expanse Studios’ reach, building upon its existing sweepstakes footprint across more than 40 U.S. states and expanding access to new operators worldwide.

The partnership supports GMGI’s strategy to monetise its in-house content, enhancing cost efficiency and creating opportunities for recurring revenue. By leveraging BetConstruct’s global platform, Expanse Studios can deliver its premium gaming content; including slots, crash games, table games, and gamified casino experiences, to a wider audience in regulated markets, sweepstakes platforms, and social casinos.

BetConstruct, with over 20 years of experience in the gaming industry, offers innovative products such as online and retail sportsbook, classic and live casino, poker, skill games, and a social gaming platform. The company’s operations are managed through its pioneering business management environment, SpringBME, and it holds licences from reputable authorities, including the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. This ensures compliance and security across its operations, facilitating profitable expansion for its partners.

This strategic distribution partnership marks a significant milestone for GMGI, as it aligns with the company’s commitment to delivering premium gaming content and expanding its global footprint. By collaborating with BetConstruct, GMGI positions itself to capitalise on new market opportunities and drive sustainable growth in the competitive iGaming industry.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.