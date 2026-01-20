Golden Matrix builds regulated gaming infrastructure

Following its acquisition of Meridianbet, the company now operates across more than 25 markets and is focused on scaling its proprietary platform through licensed, controlled growth.

Led by CEO Zoran Milosevic, Golden Matrix has moved away from outsourced systems and marketing-led strategies. Instead, it develops and owns the full technology stack behind its gaming operations. This reduces reliance on vendors, protects margins and ensures all systems are built to meet real-time regulatory and financial requirements.

Meridianbet functions as the group’s operational core. It delivers cash flow and serves as a controlled environment for testing and refining in-house systems. The group’s infrastructure is built for reliability under scrutiny, supporting identity checks, payments, AML compliance and local regulation in each active market.

The business views gaming as regulated financial infrastructure. That positioning shapes both its product development and risk controls. Each new licence adds to its defensible market footprint and raises barriers for less-regulated competitors.

