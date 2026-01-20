Follow us on:

Golden Matrix builds regulated gaming infrastructure

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Following its acquisition of Meridianbet, the company now operates across more than 25 markets and is focused on scaling its proprietary platform through licensed, controlled growth.

Led by CEO Zoran Milosevic, Golden Matrix has moved away from outsourced systems and marketing-led strategies. Instead, it develops and owns the full technology stack behind its gaming operations. This reduces reliance on vendors, protects margins and ensures all systems are built to meet real-time regulatory and financial requirements.

Meridianbet functions as the group’s operational core. It delivers cash flow and serves as a controlled environment for testing and refining in-house systems. The group’s infrastructure is built for reliability under scrutiny, supporting identity checks, payments, AML compliance and local regulation in each active market.

The business views gaming as regulated financial infrastructure. That positioning shapes both its product development and risk controls. Each new licence adds to its defensible market footprint and raises barriers for less-regulated competitors.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

Latest Company News

Regulated digital gaming company scaling through technology ownership and disciplined market entry.
Golden Matrix brings in new CEO to focus on execution and results

Golden Matrix installs William Scott as interim CEO with a clear mandate to tighten operations and deliver consistent performance.
Expanse Studios enters Croatian market through launch with Vegas.hr

Expanse Studios launches its certified portfolio with Vegas.hr, marking its official entry into Croatia’s regulated online casino market.
Regulatory approval opens door in Eastern Europe

Expanse Studios secures a Romanian B2B gaming licence, signalling a decisive step in its regulated European expansion strategy.
Positioning content where regulation favours scale

Golden Matrix is embedding its gaming content into regulated platforms across Europe, signalling a pivot from consumer gambling to scalable B2B distribution.
Golden Matrix appoints William Scott as interim CEO as leadership transition begins

Golden Matrix Group has outlined a leadership change with Brian Goodman set to leave the CEO role on 12 December 2025. Chairman William Scott will become interim CEO and lead the search for a permanent successor.

