KEFI Gold and Copper clears key financing hurdle

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company focused on the Arabian-Nubian Shield, has reported, further to the Company’s announcement on 6 May 2025, that the Ethiopian Parliament has today formally ratified Ethiopian Country Membership for Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

AFC is one of KEFI’s co-lenders for the Tulu Kapi Gold Project. Country Membership was a critical condition precedent for AFC’s participation in the Project financing alongside Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB), which already has Ethiopian Country Membership.

Following AFC being formally granted Ethiopian Country Membership, KEFI Gold and Copper will now continue with the remainder of the scheduled Project launch steps, as pre-agreed with the Ethiopian Government and the Project syndicate.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.