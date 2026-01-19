Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Gold surges amid escalating trade tensions over Greenland

Cora Gold Ltd

Gold prices advanced to record levels this week as markets responded sharply to a new wave of geopolitical risk, with investors seeking safety in physical assets amid the threat of tariffs between the US and several European nations. The catalyst came from an unexpected diplomatic standoff centred on Greenland, with the US administration announcing a tariff regime set to begin in early February.

The tariffs, initially set at 10% and potentially rising to 25% by mid-year, are aimed at eight European countries, including Germany, France, the UK, and the Nordic nations. The announcement follows a dispute over rights and military access in Greenland, which has grown in strategic importance. The move has drawn strong criticism from European leaders and triggered early-stage talks on possible retaliation.

Investors responded by shifting capital out of equities and into gold and silver, pushing both to all-time highs. Spot gold traded as high as $4,700 per ounce in intraday markets, with silver also reaching unprecedented territory.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cora Gold Ltd

Gold surges amid escalating trade tensions over Greenland

Gold prices hit new highs as investors seek protection amid rising trade risks.
Cora Gold Ltd

Gold price climbs as investors move on Fed disruption and global tension

Gold climbs above $4600 as investors respond to Fed disruption and rising global uncertainty.
Cora Gold Ltd

Gold stays firm as rate cut expectations keep pressure on the dollar

Gold holds firm near highs as markets prepare for US jobs data and look ahead to rate cuts.
Cora Gold Ltd

Gold prices hit record highs as markets prepare for rate cuts

Gold prices have reached a new record above $4,400 as investors begin positioning for interest rate cuts in 2026.

Cora Gold Funding Boost Fuels Sanankoro’s Push Toward Key Permit Milestone (Video)

Cora Gold CEO Bert Monro outlines how fresh funding will accelerate permitting at the Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali — and why signs from the government are giving the company new momentum heading into 2026
Cora Gold Ltd

Gold prices rise as unemployment shift fuels renewed Fed pivot narrative

Gold holds above $4,300 as a rising US jobless rate fuels speculation the Fed could pivot sooner than expected.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple