Gold climbs as US tariff ruling revives safe haven demand

Gold prices have moved sharply higher following renewed uncertainty around United States trade policy, prompting investors to reposition portfolios towards defensive assets. The shift was triggered by a ruling from the Supreme Court of the United States that altered the scope of executive tariff authority, leading to revised tariff measures from the administration of Donald Trump. The sequence of events has reintroduced policy risk into global markets and strengthened demand for bullion.

While the practical details of implementation are still evolving, markets reacted immediately to the implications for trade flows, corporate supply chains and diplomatic negotiations. Currency markets reflected this adjustment, with the US dollar softening as investors assessed the potential economic impact. A weaker dollar provided mechanical support for gold, but the broader driver was the return of risk aversion.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.

