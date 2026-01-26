Gold’s record price signals strategic shift amid policy uncertainty

Gold has surged past $5,000 an ounce for the first time, a move that underscores growing investor caution amid mounting political and economic instability. The milestone, reached early Monday with a peak at $5,100 before settling slightly lower, comes as global markets absorb the latest series of unpredictable actions by the US administration.

The backdrop to this price movement centres on President Donald Trump’s latest threats and policy interventions, including an aggressive stance on trade with Canada and renewed tensions with Europe. These developments have added to investor unease, which is already elevated due to signs of a potential US government shutdown and broader fiscal uncertainty.

The recent rally reflects not only geopolitical risk but also monetary considerations, with signs emerging that the US Federal Reserve is intervening in currency markets. Reports that the Fed has been contacting banks to monitor exchange rates between the dollar and the yen suggest growing official concern over the strength of the US currency.

