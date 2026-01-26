Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Gold’s record price signals strategic shift amid policy uncertainty

Cora Gold Ltd

Gold has surged past $5,000 an ounce for the first time, a move that underscores growing investor caution amid mounting political and economic instability. The milestone, reached early Monday with a peak at $5,100 before settling slightly lower, comes as global markets absorb the latest series of unpredictable actions by the US administration.

The backdrop to this price movement centres on President Donald Trump’s latest threats and policy interventions, including an aggressive stance on trade with Canada and renewed tensions with Europe. These developments have added to investor unease, which is already elevated due to signs of a potential US government shutdown and broader fiscal uncertainty.

The recent rally reflects not only geopolitical risk but also monetary considerations, with signs emerging that the US Federal Reserve is intervening in currency markets. Reports that the Fed has been contacting banks to monitor exchange rates between the dollar and the yen suggest growing official concern over the strength of the US currency.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cora Gold Ltd

Gold’s record price signals strategic shift amid policy uncertainty

Gold passes $5,000 as investors pivot to safe assets amid market tension.
Cora Gold Ltd

Gold surges amid escalating trade tensions over Greenland

Gold prices hit new highs as investors seek protection amid rising trade risks.
Cora Gold Ltd

Gold price climbs as investors move on Fed disruption and global tension

Gold climbs above $4600 as investors respond to Fed disruption and rising global uncertainty.
Cora Gold Ltd

Gold stays firm as rate cut expectations keep pressure on the dollar

Gold holds firm near highs as markets prepare for US jobs data and look ahead to rate cuts.
Cora Gold Ltd

Gold prices hit record highs as markets prepare for rate cuts

Gold prices have reached a new record above $4,400 as investors begin positioning for interest rate cuts in 2026.

Cora Gold Funding Boost Fuels Sanankoro’s Push Toward Key Permit Milestone (Video)

Cora Gold CEO Bert Monro outlines how fresh funding will accelerate permitting at the Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali — and why signs from the government are giving the company new momentum heading into 2026

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple