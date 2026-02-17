Follow us on:

Cora Gold raises £2m through oversubscribed Retail Offer

Cora Gold

Further to the announcement by the Company in respect of the Retail Offer dated 10 February 2026, Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA), has announced that following the closing of the Retail Offer on the BookBuild platform, the Company has conditionally raised gross proceeds of c.£2 million by way of a successful subscription for 33,333,333 Retail Offer Shares at the Issue Price of 6 pence per share in connection with the Retail Offer, which was significantly oversubscribed.

Allocations were made to existing Shareholders, applying the principles of soft pre-emption.  Given the significant demand, existing Shareholders received 100 per cent. of their soft pre-emptive allowance, when their order matched or exceeded their soft pre-emptive allowance. Where the order was greater than the soft pre-emptive allowance shareholders received c.36% of their additional demand [1].

The Subscription and Retail Offering will raise gross proceeds of c.£15.7 million which will primarily be used to advance Cora’s flagship Sanankoro Gold Project in southern Mali towards production, as well as continued exploration of the Company’s permits and for general working capital purposes.

Completion of the Fundraise is conditional on (amongst other matters): (i) the provision of a title opinion on the Company’s assets in Mali satisfactory to the subscriber to the Subscription; (ii) the passing of the necessary resolutions at a general meeting of the shareholders of the Company; and (iii) admission of the Retail Offer Shares and Subscription Shares to trading on AIM taking place no later than 8 April 2026.

The EGM will be held at 12 p.m. on 24 March 2026 at the offices of Hannam & Partners, 3rd Floor, 7-10 Chandos Street, London, W1G 9DQ, United Kingdom and online. Details on how shareholders can vote and attend the EGM are set out in the announcement made by the Company on 13 February 2026.

Upon all conditions becoming satisfied an application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Retail Offer Shares and Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM.  The date of Admission may be accelerated subject to all conditions being satisfied. Should this occur, the Company will notify the new date of Admission.

Other than where defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Retail Offer Announcement.

