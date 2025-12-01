Gold setting the stage for 2026

An intriguing development is unfolding for gold: recent market dynamics suggest that the precious metal could become a more central anchor for portfolios in 2026.

The latest price action shows gold climbing to a six‑week high, buoyed by a retreat from risk assets, a softer dollar, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates soon. As equities and cryptocurrencies faltered, investors sought refuge in non‑yielding assets, with gold benefiting from that shift. At the same time, a substantial survey by Goldman Sachs of more than 900 institutional investors revealed nearly 70% of participants expect gold prices to move higher in 2026. The median view clusters between roughly $4,500 and $5,000 per ounce, while over a third see the possibility of surpassing $5,000.

Gold appears poised to benefit from a confluence of macro factors: subdued yields, currency weakness, geopolitical uncertainty and institutional demand. If rate cuts materialise and the dollar remains soft, gold’s appeal as a hedge could strengthen over the next 12–18 months.

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.