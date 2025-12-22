Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Gold prices break through $4400 as investors position ahead of rate cuts

KEFI

Gold has surged past $4400 an ounce for the first time, driven by a decisive shift in global investor positioning. This move comes from a steady repricing of risk as expectations around interest rates, currency strength, and central bank behaviour evolve.

Throughout December, markets have leaned further into the view that US rate cuts are no longer a question of if, but when. That has pulled real yields lower, making non-yielding assets like gold more attractive again. The dollar’s gradual decline has reinforced that trend, reducing the cost of bullion for international buyers and encouraging asset managers to rotate into hard currency alternatives

Central banks have continued buying at pace, particularly in emerging markets where demand for dollar alternatives remains strong. Meanwhile, large institutions are treating gold as a proactive allocation decision in response to monetary easing and fiscal expansion. These long-term flows are helping to support higher price levels even as headline risk fades into the background.

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

KEFI

Gold prices break through $4400 as investors position ahead of rate cuts

Gold crosses $4400 for the first time as investors reposition ahead of expected rate cuts and weaker currencies.
KEFI Gold and Copper plc

KEFI Tulu Kapi Gold Project update on US$30m funding

KEFI has confirmed it has signed a term sheet for US$30 million in equity-ranking gold stream funding for its Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia.
KEFI

Gold is holding firm as the Fed signals a pause

Gold is holding firm above $4,300 as the Fed signals an extended pause and investors reassess portfolio risk.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper advances financing for Tulu Kapi as full funding package nears completion

KEFI Gold and Copper has reported further progress on financing for the Tulu Kapi Gold Project, confirming debt documentation for US$240 million is ready for execution and detailing steps to secure the remaining equity-risk capital.
KEFI

Gold setting the stage for 2026

Gold’s recent rebound and widespread institutional optimism hint at a potential re‑entry moment for bullion as a strategic portfolio anchor heading into 2026.
KEFI

Deutsche Bank sees gold staying higher for longer

Deutsche Bank raises its 2026 gold forecast as central banks and institutions drive a more structural shift in demand.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple