Gold is holding firm as the Fed signals a pause

Gold is holding its ground just above the $4,300 level. This reflects a stable, well-supported environment driven by macro fundamentals that continue to tilt in gold’s favour. Recent shifts in monetary policy, investor positioning, and real yields are combining to create a clearer picture.

The Federal Reserve’s recent 25 basis point rate cut was widely expected, but it was the follow-up that caught the market’s attention. Fed officials now see only one additional cut in 2026 and no rate hikes ahead. For gold, this matters directly. Fewer rate increases reduce pressure on real yields and limit upside for the US dollar. In the current cycle, that combination tends to support gold prices, which don’t yield income but gain value as the opportunity cost of holding them falls.

At the same time, US Treasury yields have eased, and the dollar has softened, classic conditions that give gold room to advance. The move has been gradual, but consistent. Technical support remains intact near $4,200, while short-term resistance sits just below $4,400.

