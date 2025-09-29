Follow us on:

Copper market edges towards a strategic inflection

KEFI

Copper’s role at the heart of industrial and technological progress has rarely been clearer, and current supply dynamics are bringing that reality into sharper focus for investors.

At Indonesia’s Grasberg mine, one of the world’s largest copper sources, output has been curtailed, removing significant volumes from the global market. While this presents near-term disruption, it also accentuates the scarcity value of existing supply at a time when end demand remains closely tied to the most forward-looking areas of economic development. China, the world’s largest copper consumer, has tempered its non-ferrous production targets, signalling a deliberate recalibration.

Overlaying these supply adjustments is a supportive currency backdrop. A softer US dollar enhances the relative affordability of copper for international buyers, reinforcing demand resilience even as broader macro conditions fluctuate.

Crucially, copper’s appeal is not confined to cyclical demand from construction or traditional manufacturing. Its strategic role in electrification, renewable infrastructure, advanced electronics, and transport continues to expand.

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.

Latest Company News

KEFI Gold and Copper issues 68.8 million broker warrant shares

KEFI Gold and Copper has issued 68,796,818 new ordinary shares following the exercise of broker warrants at 0.55 pence per share. Admission to AIM is expected on 29 September 2025, bringing the company’s total issued share capital to 9,431,369,780 ordinary shares.
KEFI Gold and Copper finalises finance package for Tulu Kapi project development

KEFI has confirmed progress on the US$340m Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia, with a US$240m debt facility formally offered and US$100m equity capital being finalised. Project finance approvals are scheduled for September 2025, with full development expected to begin in October 2025.
KEFI Gold and Copper confirms September financial close for Tulu Kapi Gold project

KEFI has completed all early and major works for the Tulu Kapi Gold Project and finalised an updated finance plan. Definitive documentation is now being signed, with full project financial close expected in September 2025, enabling the start of full development backed by a US$240m finance package.
KEFI Gold and Copper AGM: Tulu Kapi ready, Saudi growth pipeline

KEFI is holding its 2025 AGM today at 10.00 a.m. BST in the UK, with updates on Tulu Kapi and Saudi projects.
KEFI Gold and Copper Commence Tulu Kapi Community Resettlement Programme

KEFI have also seen major international gold investment institutions become KEFI shareholders, including Ruffer Gold, Konwave/Gold 2000 and Phoenix Gold Fund
KEFI Gold and Copper eyes Tulu Kapi launch following 2024 results

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) reveals its 2024 financial results, highlighting Tulu Kapi's progress and strategic plans in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia's mining sector.

