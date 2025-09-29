Copper market edges towards a strategic inflection

Copper’s role at the heart of industrial and technological progress has rarely been clearer, and current supply dynamics are bringing that reality into sharper focus for investors.

At Indonesia’s Grasberg mine, one of the world’s largest copper sources, output has been curtailed, removing significant volumes from the global market. While this presents near-term disruption, it also accentuates the scarcity value of existing supply at a time when end demand remains closely tied to the most forward-looking areas of economic development. China, the world’s largest copper consumer, has tempered its non-ferrous production targets, signalling a deliberate recalibration.

Overlaying these supply adjustments is a supportive currency backdrop. A softer US dollar enhances the relative affordability of copper for international buyers, reinforcing demand resilience even as broader macro conditions fluctuate.

Crucially, copper’s appeal is not confined to cyclical demand from construction or traditional manufacturing. Its strategic role in electrification, renewable infrastructure, advanced electronics, and transport continues to expand.

