KEFI sets Tulu Kapi on a new development path

KEFI Gold and Copper has moved decisively into a new phase with the launch of its long-anticipated Tulu Kapi project, underpinned by a committed financing structure totalling approximately US$340 million. This development marks a pivotal transition from years of preparatory groundwork to active construction and execution, with the company now targeting full commissioning in late 2027.

The funding package is structured through a blend of long-term senior debt, equity risk capital, and targeted asset finance. Approximately US$240 million of the total is being provided through long-tenor debt facilities led by development-focused institutions, offering a level of financial stability well-suited to a large-scale gold project. The remaining capital comprises US$100 million in equity commitments from partners, stakeholders and KEFI itself, covering both initial development and contingency reserves. In parallel, KEFI has secured a US$30 million gold streaming agreement, offering an additional layer of equity-style funding to complement the primary capital stack.

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.