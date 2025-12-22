KEFI Tulu Kapi Gold Project update on US$30m funding



KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI), a gold and copper exploration and development company focused on the Arabian-Nubian Shield with a pipeline of projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has noted the media comments regarding the securing of certain funding for the Company’s high-grade/high-recovery Tulu Kapi Gold Project.

The Company can confirm that it has signed a term-sheet with a fund for US$30 million of equity-ranking ‘Gold Streams’ (with terms as outlined in the Company’s announcement of 8 December 2025). Completion of this funding remains subject to detailed documentation being agreed with the provider and approved by the Project’s senior lenders. This will form part of the Project’s required equity risk capital funding.

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc continues to expect to have assembled the entire Project finance package this month, enabling full launch of the Project, and further announcements will be made in due course, as appropriate.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.