KEFI Tulu Kapi Gold Project update on US$30m funding

KEFI Gold and Copper plc


KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI), a gold and copper exploration and development company focused on the Arabian-Nubian Shield with a pipeline of projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has noted the media comments regarding the securing of certain funding for the Company’s high-grade/high-recovery Tulu Kapi Gold Project.

The Company can confirm that it has signed a term-sheet with a fund for US$30 million of equity-ranking ‘Gold Streams’ (with terms as outlined in the Company’s announcement of 8 December 2025). Completion of this funding remains subject to detailed documentation being agreed with the provider and approved by the Project’s senior lenders. This will form part of the Project’s required equity risk capital funding.

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc continues to expect to have assembled the entire Project finance package this month, enabling full launch of the Project, and further announcements will be made in due course, as appropriate.

KEFI

Gold prices break through $4400 as investors position ahead of rate cuts

Gold crosses $4400 for the first time as investors reposition ahead of expected rate cuts and weaker currencies.
KEFI Gold and Copper plc

KEFI

Gold is holding firm as the Fed signals a pause

Gold is holding firm above $4,300 as the Fed signals an extended pause and investors reassess portfolio risk.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper advances financing for Tulu Kapi as full funding package nears completion

KEFI Gold and Copper has reported further progress on financing for the Tulu Kapi Gold Project, confirming debt documentation for US$240 million is ready for execution and detailing steps to secure the remaining equity-risk capital.
KEFI

Gold setting the stage for 2026

Gold’s recent rebound and widespread institutional optimism hint at a potential re‑entry moment for bullion as a strategic portfolio anchor heading into 2026.
KEFI

Deutsche Bank sees gold staying higher for longer

Deutsche Bank raises its 2026 gold forecast as central banks and institutions drive a more structural shift in demand.

