Gold gains momentum amid dollar weakness and rate cut bets

KEFI

As the US dollar eases and expectations mount that the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates, gold is increasingly drawing attention from investors seeking both diversification and hedge potential. A softer dollar reduces the cost of gold for international buyers, thereby lifting demand globally. Meanwhile, as real yields decline or the opportunity cost of holding non‑yielding assets diminishes, gold becomes more attractive.

This trend is playing out in recent pricing: spot gold was trading in the region of US $3,995 per ounce while futures touched above US $4,000, signalling heightened investor interest. The move comes even after a pull‑back from earlier highs in the year; yet year‑to‑date gains remain substantial, reinforcing gold’s role as a strategic store of value under specific policy and currency conditions.

Beyond currency and monetary policy, structural factors are lending further support. Central banks continue to accumulate gold, adding an under‑appreciated layer of demand. Geopolitical uncertainty and mixed inflation signals also contribute to gold’s standing as a risk‑off asset.

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.

