GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited Julia Chapman Retires and Heather Bestwick New Non-Executive Director

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP), has announced the following Board and Committee changes.

As communicated in the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts, Julia Chapman notified the Board of her intention to retire during 2025 as a Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director having served on the Board for just over nine years. A retirement date will be announced in due course.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Bestwick as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 29 April 2025. Heather has also been appointed as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, the Management Engagement Committee and the Sustainability Committee.

Heather Bestwick, a Jersey resident, is an English solicitor with over 30 years’ experience in the financial services sector. She has acted as an independent non-executive director of a number of investment funds and corporate services providers since 2014. Ms Bestwick is currently a non-executive director on the boards of EPE Special Opportunities Limited, an AIM listed company, and Rathbones Investment Management International Limited, the Jersey subsidiary of Rathbones Group Plc. She qualified as a solicitor with Norton Rose in London and worked in their London and Greek offices for 8 years, specialising in shipping finance. Ms Bestwick subsequently joined global offshore law firm Walkers in the Cayman Islands, qualifying as a Cayman Islands attorney and notary public, and became a partner in 2003. She moved to Jersey in 2007 to become managing partner of the Walkers Jersey office, following which she served for 3 years as deputy chief executive and technical director of Jersey Finance Limited.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a Jersey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company primarily invests in United Kingdom infrastructure debt and/or similar assets. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term dividends and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term. It invests in a diversified, partially inflation-protected portfolio of investments, primarily in the renewable energy, social housing, and PPP/PFI sectors. The Company seeks to generate exposure to the debt of the United Kingdom infrastructure project companies, their owners or their lenders, and related and/or similar assets, which provide regular and predictable long-term cash flows. The Company will invest at least over 75% of its total assets, directly or indirectly, in investments with exposure to infrastructure projects (core projects). Gravis Capital Management Limited acts as investment adviser of the Company.