Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Founders convert $9.57M debt to equity at Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Confidence is turning into capital at Golden Matrix Group. The founders of its powerhouse subsidiary Meridianbet have just made a bold financial move, converting millions in acquisition debt into equity—a clear vote of confidence in the company’s upward trajectory. This move signals long-term alignment, reduced liabilities, and stronger financial muscle as GMGI sharpens its global expansion strategy.

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) has announced that Aleksandar Milovanovic, Zoran Milosevic, and Snezana Bozovic—the founding trio behind Meridianbet—have collectively converted $9,570,460 of acquisition-related debt into equity. The amount was originally part of the 12-month non-contingent post-closing cash consideration tied to GMGI’s acquisition of Meridianbet. As a result of the conversion, only $250,000 remains outstanding from this payment tranche.

This strategic debt-to-equity conversion is more than a balance sheet adjustment—it reflects a resounding endorsement of GMGI’s future by key stakeholders who have a vested understanding of its operations. By choosing shares over cash, the Meridianbet founders have signalled their belief in the company’s growth strategy and their desire to participate directly in its long-term value creation.

Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix Group, stated that this action sends a strong message to both shareholders and the broader market. He highlighted that the founders’ decision reinforces GMGI’s financial strength and signals alignment on the direction of the business. Their conversion, he added, further energises the positive momentum the company has been building across international markets.

From Meridianbet’s perspective, the decision to forgo immediate cash in favour of equity underscores a deep conviction in the potential of the merged entity. Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridianbet, emphasised that this move goes beyond a financial transaction. It reflects enduring confidence in Golden Matrix’s operational capabilities, strategic direction, and future profitability.

The financial implications of this move are significant. With the equity conversion, GMGI enhances its net debt leverage position—already considered strong—and frees up liquidity that can now be redirected towards accelerating its global expansion. Improved financial flexibility places the company in a stronger position to pursue growth initiatives, including new market entries, product development, and strategic partnerships.

This development is also a signal to investors that insiders—those with intimate knowledge of the company’s workings—are putting skin in the game. That level of insider confidence often speaks louder than earnings reports or investor presentations. It suggests an unshakeable belief in GMGI’s capacity to scale, innovate, and lead in the international gaming and iGaming sectors.

GMGI continues to demonstrate its commitment to shareholder value and stakeholder collaboration as it scales across global markets. With Meridianbet’s founders now more deeply embedded in the company’s future through equity, the alignment between leadership and long-term investor interests has never been stronger.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix posts record 2024 results with 63% revenue growth

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) reports record growth for FY 2024, achieving 63% revenue increase, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and AI advancements.
Golden Matrix Group

Meridianbet Strengthens African Footprint with Nigerian Expansion in $2 Billion Betting Market

As Meridianbet continues to scale its operations in Nigeria, it is well-positioned to redefine the gaming experience
Golden Matrix Group

Meridianbet’s AI-Powered Innovation Earns Spot on Oracle’s Global Tech Map

Meridianbet earns recognition on Oracle’s Global Reference Page for its AI-driven betting innovations, highlighting its leadership in customer engagement.
Best Technology Stocks

Best UK Technology Stocks 2025: SaaS, AI, IoT and more

Explore top UK technology stocks poised for growth in 2025, from telecom solutions to IoT and iGaming innovators, capturing investor interest and driving innovation.
Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group: Growth, Acquisitions and Investment Potential (Nasdaq:GMGI)

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (Nasdaq: GMGI) CEO Brian Goodman reveals key revenue drivers and growth strategies in a booming global online gaming market.
Golden Matrix Group Inc

Golden Matrix Group: A Billion-Dollar iGaming Vision Backed by Innovation and Growth (Video)

Golden Matrix Group CEO Brian Goodman discusses Q3 results and strategies driving 55% revenue growth, focusing on AI-powered gaming and global expansion.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.