Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Firering Strategic Minerals “2025 promises to be a year of execution and growth”

Firering Strategic Minerals
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG), an emerging quicklime production and critical mineral exploration company, has provided a 2025 New Year Statement from its Chief Executive Officer, Yuval Cohen. Additionally, an updated Corporate Presentation has been published:

677d6bee06692_Firering_Investor_Presentation_January_2025Download

No material new financial or other information has been provided.

“As we embark on 2025, I look back with pride on a transformative year for Firering. This saw a strategic shift to prioritise Limeco, our near-term quicklime asset in Zambia, and lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

“Accordingly, throughout the year, we focused on optimising Limeco’s plant and were delighted to commence testing of the first of eight kilns in December with first production expected in the coming weeks. This milestone brings us closer to our vision of a fully operational facility during 2025, targeting daily production of 600-800 tonnes of quicklime over a +50-year life of mine. Supported by its substantial resource of 45.2 Mt at 95.7% CaCO₃, Limeco is potentially set to become Zambia’s largest producer of high-grade quicklime, ideally positioned to support the nation’s expanding copper industry as well as other critical sectors such as fertiliser and construction.

“Looking ahead, 2025 promises to be a year of execution and growth, with our key priorities including:

·      Operational ramp-up: Commission all eight kilns to full capacity during the year.

·      Operational Cash Flow Growth: Commence quicklime revenue stream and build on the operational cash flow already generated from the production and sale of aggregate and other ancillary services.

·      Build partnerships: Finalise offtake agreements with copper producers, cement manufacturers, and agricultural stakeholders.

·      Implement non-dilutive funding strategy: Increase Firering’s interest in Limeco from the current 16.7% to 45%.

·      Create additional value: Explore options to realise the full value of our Atex Project in North-West Côte d’Ivoire, which includes both lithium and tantalum-niobium potential.

“In closing, I am confident that 2025 will be a year of remarkable achievements for Firering and would like to thank our team and shareholders for their support as we work together to realise the Company’s full potential.

“Wishing you all a happy and prosperous 2025.”

Yuval Cohen, Chief Executive Officer

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Sustainability & Green News

Best UK Green Shares 2025

Explore top UK Green Shares for 2025 investing, focusing on sustainability and growth, including Ferro-Alloy Resources and Firering Strategic Minerals.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals talks quicklime plant and operational updates (LON:FRG)

Firering Strategic Minerals' Vassilios Carellas discusses Limeco's quicklime plant's capacity, limestone processing, and operational cash flow in an exclusive interview.

Firering Strategic Minerals Commissioning Milestones and Investor Insights (Video)

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) advances its Zambian quicklime project, with its first kiln commissioned, signaling promising investor opportunities.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals plc Pioneering Growth in Quicklime and Critical Minerals Shard Capital View

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is advancing in quicklime production and critical mineral exploration, enhancing value for shareholders.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals achieves key milestone with commissioning of Kiln 1

Firering Strategic Minerals (LON:FRG) begins commissioning the first kiln at its Limeco quicklime project in Zambia, marking a key production milestone.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals Q&A on quicklime production and expansion plans (LON:FRG)

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.