Firering Strategic Minerals “2025 promises to be a year of execution and growth”

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG), an emerging quicklime production and critical mineral exploration company, has provided a 2025 New Year Statement from its Chief Executive Officer, Yuval Cohen. Additionally, an updated Corporate Presentation has been published:

No material new financial or other information has been provided.

“As we embark on 2025, I look back with pride on a transformative year for Firering. This saw a strategic shift to prioritise Limeco, our near-term quicklime asset in Zambia, and lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

“Accordingly, throughout the year, we focused on optimising Limeco’s plant and were delighted to commence testing of the first of eight kilns in December with first production expected in the coming weeks. This milestone brings us closer to our vision of a fully operational facility during 2025, targeting daily production of 600-800 tonnes of quicklime over a +50-year life of mine. Supported by its substantial resource of 45.2 Mt at 95.7% CaCO₃, Limeco is potentially set to become Zambia’s largest producer of high-grade quicklime, ideally positioned to support the nation’s expanding copper industry as well as other critical sectors such as fertiliser and construction.

“Looking ahead, 2025 promises to be a year of execution and growth, with our key priorities including:

· Operational ramp-up: Commission all eight kilns to full capacity during the year.

· Operational Cash Flow Growth: Commence quicklime revenue stream and build on the operational cash flow already generated from the production and sale of aggregate and other ancillary services.

· Build partnerships: Finalise offtake agreements with copper producers, cement manufacturers, and agricultural stakeholders.

· Implement non-dilutive funding strategy: Increase Firering’s interest in Limeco from the current 16.7% to 45%.

· Create additional value: Explore options to realise the full value of our Atex Project in North-West Côte d’Ivoire, which includes both lithium and tantalum-niobium potential.

“In closing, I am confident that 2025 will be a year of remarkable achievements for Firering and would like to thank our team and shareholders for their support as we work together to realise the Company’s full potential.

“Wishing you all a happy and prosperous 2025.”

Yuval Cohen, Chief Executive Officer