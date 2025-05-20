Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Firering’s quicklime breakthrough fuels copperbelt expansion

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Firering Strategic Minerals has achieved a significant milestone with the commencement of quicklime production at its Limeco Project in Zambia. This development positions the company to become a key supplier to the Central African Copperbelt, aligning with the region’s escalating copper production demands.

Firering Strategic Minerals, a mining company headquartered in Côte d’Ivoire, has initiated quicklime production at its Limeco Project in Zambia. The first batch was produced in February, marking a pivotal step in the company’s strategy to supply the growing copper industry in the Central African Copperbelt. The project aims to address the increasing demand for quicklime, essential in copper processing, by establishing a reliable local source.

The Limeco Project’s initial phase involves the operation of one of eight planned kilns, with a 30-day optimisation period to achieve steady-state production of 80-100 tonnes of quicklime per day from Kiln 1. Firering has stockpiled over 50,000 tonnes of kiln feed material, ensuring a continuous supply for the production process. The company plans to ramp up production to a daily output of 600-800 tonnes, aiming to become Zambia’s largest quicklime producer.

This development not only supports the copper industry’s growth but also contributes to the local economy by providing a consistent supply of quicklime, reducing reliance on imports. Firering’s strategic move aligns with the region’s industrial needs, offering a sustainable solution to meet the rising demand for quicklime in copper processing.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an AIM-quoted mining company focused on becoming a near-term cash generating producer of Quicklime, through their Limeco Project in Zambia, whilst at the same time progressing with the exploration and development of their Atex Lithium Project, Côte d’Ivoire. production right—without it, the shift away from fossil fuels will stall.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals raises Limeco stake as quicklime output grows

Firering Strategic Minerals plc boosts its stake in Limeco Resources to 20.5%, enhancing its quicklime production and critical mineral exploration strategy.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals quicklime hits 90%+ purity

Firering Strategic Minerals is advancing its Limeco quicklime project in Zambia, positioning itself as a vital supplier for the copper production sector in Central Africa.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals raises £2 million via Placing and Subscription

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc announces successful Placing and Subscription, raising £2.014 million to enhance its strategic minerals exploration efforts.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals expands Limeco’s operations with £1.5m fundraise

Firering Strategic Minerals plc is gearing up for a critical fundraise to boost quicklime production and mineral exploration, targeting over £1.5 million.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals achieves first production of quicklime at Limeco

Firering Strategic Minerals plc has achieved a major milestone with the first quicklime production from its Limeco Project in Zambia, aiming to support copper production.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals commences first quicklime production at Limeco

Firering Strategic Minerals (LON:FRG) marks a milestone with the successful launch of quicklime production at its Limeco project, advancing operations in Zambia.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.