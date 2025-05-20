Firering’s quicklime breakthrough fuels copperbelt expansion

Firering Strategic Minerals has achieved a significant milestone with the commencement of quicklime production at its Limeco Project in Zambia. This development positions the company to become a key supplier to the Central African Copperbelt, aligning with the region’s escalating copper production demands.

Firering Strategic Minerals, a mining company headquartered in Côte d’Ivoire, has initiated quicklime production at its Limeco Project in Zambia. The first batch was produced in February, marking a pivotal step in the company’s strategy to supply the growing copper industry in the Central African Copperbelt. The project aims to address the increasing demand for quicklime, essential in copper processing, by establishing a reliable local source.

The Limeco Project’s initial phase involves the operation of one of eight planned kilns, with a 30-day optimisation period to achieve steady-state production of 80-100 tonnes of quicklime per day from Kiln 1. Firering has stockpiled over 50,000 tonnes of kiln feed material, ensuring a continuous supply for the production process. The company plans to ramp up production to a daily output of 600-800 tonnes, aiming to become Zambia’s largest quicklime producer.

This development not only supports the copper industry’s growth but also contributes to the local economy by providing a consistent supply of quicklime, reducing reliance on imports. Firering’s strategic move aligns with the region’s industrial needs, offering a sustainable solution to meet the rising demand for quicklime in copper processing.

