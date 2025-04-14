Electronics tariff pause sparks Asia-Pacific market surge

Investors were greeted with a wave of green across Asia-Pacific markets on Monday following a key move from the United States. A temporary halt in proposed tariffs on electronics has electrified investor sentiment, sending major indices soaring. With Washington softening its stance—at least momentarily—on levies affecting smartphones, computers and semiconductors, markets responded swiftly and with enthusiasm.

Asian equities staged a strong rally as news broke that the administration of US President Donald Trump would delay imposing tariffs on select electronics. This decision, although initially interpreted as a full exemption, was later clarified. The White House confirmed that while consumer electronics would not immediately face additional duties, semiconductor components would still be targeted in a set of new levies expected to be announced in the coming week. Despite this caveat, the pause gave markets the breathing room they needed after weeks of tariff anxiety.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 led the region’s gains, climbing 1.95% in early trading. The announcement offered temporary relief to Japanese exporters, particularly in the tech and consumer electronics sectors, which are highly sensitive to trade policy shifts. At the same time, the yen appreciated slightly against the dollar, with the greenback dropping 0.35% to trade at 143.01 yen. This movement reflects a shift in risk sentiment, with investors pulling out of safe-haven assets in favour of equities.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index delivered an even more dramatic performance, soaring by 2.51%—a signal of optimism returning to a market that has been weighed down by both geopolitical tension and economic slowdown concerns. Mainland China’s major indices also joined the rally, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.79% and the tech-heavy Shenzhen Composite rising by 1.16%. The momentum suggests traders in the region are betting on reduced short-term friction in global supply chains and a more accommodative trade stance from Washington, at least regarding consumer-facing technology.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose by 0.88%, driven by optimism for its key semiconductor exporters, including global chip giant Samsung Electronics. Although semiconductors remain under threat of future tariffs, the current pause has provided a crucial window for investors to reposition ahead of the next round of policy announcements. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also participated in the regional upswing, gaining 1.36% as investors welcomed the potential easing of pressure on global trade flows.

The broader impact of the announcement highlights how sensitive Asia-Pacific markets remain to US policy manoeuvres, particularly in sectors tied to the global technology supply chain. While the Trump administration’s clarification—that semiconductors would still be subject to fresh tariffs—may temper longer-term bullishness, the current market rally underscores investor preference for any indication of policy restraint, however brief it may be.

Today’s surge was not simply a reaction to tariff delays but a recalibration of market expectations. For now, investors appear eager to embrace even partial relief from trade tensions, while remaining alert to further policy developments that could affect semiconductors and broader tech flows.

