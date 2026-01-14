Follow us on:

FAA targets 2030 for nationwide phase-out of leaded aviation fuel

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released a draft strategy to phase out the use of leaded aviation petrol by the end of 2030, marking a definitive shift in general aviation fuel policy. The proposal outlines a gradual transition toward unleaded alternatives, with a slightly extended timeline for Alaska, where the target date moves to 2032. This regulatory milestone could reshape the outlook for aircraft operators, fuel producers and infrastructure providers across the sector.

The draft ‘FAA Transition Plan to Unleaded Aviation Gasoline’ proposes a four-phase framework for the retirement of 100-octane low-lead (100LL) fuel, which is still commonly used by piston-engine aircraft. The initial phase focuses on expanding approvals for candidate unleaded fuels, supported by certification and testing efforts. Subsequent stages involve real-world use, infrastructure scaling and final regulatory actions to prohibit the sale of leaded avgas in the contiguous US by 2030.

Progress is already underway in developing compliant fuels. One candidate blend, developed by LyondellBasell and VP Racing, is moving through the necessary approval stages, reflecting broader industry momentum. Such advances are being driven in part by the EAGLE initiative (Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions), a public-private collaboration between the FAA, industry groups and fuel developers launched in 2022.

