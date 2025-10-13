Avation secures eight-year lease for ATR 72-600 with European ACMI provider

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has announced the signing of an eight-year lease agreement with a European ACMI provider for an eight-year-old ATR 72-600 aircraft.
The aircraft is scheduled to be transitioned in February 2026 following the end of its current lease.
Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman of Avation PLC, said: “We are pleased to have placed this aircraft on a long-term, eight-year lease with a new customer, improving Avation’s contracted revenue and airline diversification.”